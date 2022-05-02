Yash Rewrites Sandalwood History With KGF OTT Rights

Yash Boss's KGF Chapter 2 is still running successfully on the big screen. The movie has collected Rs 1000 crores worldwide in the first six days of its release and broke 2022 box office records. K.G.F: Chapter 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and also the third highest-grossing film in India. Despite the two biggest releases -Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 - the audience prefers KGF Chapter 2.

Prashant Neel impressed audiences with his directorial skills and needless to say about the acting skills of Yash. It is worth mentioning that KGF has brought a new concept to the Indian film industry. As Yash promised, KGF will rewrite Sandalwood's history. Anyway Prashanth Neel left a piece of good news for KGF fans at the end of the movie by announcing KGF Chapter 3.

Well, are you eagerly waiting for the KGF Chapter 2 OTT announcement from the makers? Then this news is for you. Amazon Prime has bagged KGF Chapter 2 digital streaming rights for Rs 320 crores. The film may be out on the OTT once the movie completes one year of its release. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. KGF Chapter 2 was released in the theatres on April 14, 2022. The movie got dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

