Yash, Not Prabhas Was First Choice for Salaar?

Yash, the KGF's hero, needs no introduction. His recent movie KGF-2 movie was made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, has already surpassed Rs 800 crores at the box office and is still going strong.

For KGF-2, Yash was paid between Rs 25 and Rs 27 crore for the film. With his newfound stardom, social media is buzzing with everything Yash, and while we all know that he previously turned down YRF's Laal Kaptaan, which might have been his Bollywood debut and was ultimately picked up by Saif Ali Khan, few people know that he also turned down another major movie.

According to reports, Yash was first given the option of choosing between the scripts of Salaar and KGF, and he picked the KGF, making everything else history.

Salaar is also directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, who reportedly contacted Yash for the big-budget production first. The script was then revised before being shared with Prabhas, who clearly liked it and accepted it.

Shruti Hassan and Prabhas will co-star in the film for the first time, and the action thriller is being produced on a budget of more than Rs 350 crores. Prabhas's fans are set for some thrilling moments ahead!