Yash May Be Replaced : KGF Producer Vijay Revealed When and Why

Bengaluru: The producer of box office hit KGF franchise Vijay Kiragandur has revealed that actor Yash, who became popular as Rocky Bhai, could be replaced in later instalments of the film series.

The fans of Rocky Bhai will continue to see their favourite actor in the KGF franchise until at least ‘KGF 5’.

“It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai’s role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing,” Vijay revealed this in an interview to Metrosaga portal.

Yash shot to national fame after his KGF Chapter 2 became one of the highest grossing films even in the non-Kannada regions.

Hombale films production house behind major hit films like Kantara, KGF is going big in terms of investments in the entertainment industry. Vijay, who is the founder of Hombale films, also said KGF Chapter 3 needs to wait because the director Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar. He said the work on KGF Chapter 3 will likely begin in 2025.

Also Read: Yash Birthday Party in Dubai With Radhika Pandit, Kids