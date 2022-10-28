Yash Guest Role In Hindi Film: Deets Inside

Rocking star Yash is known face to everyone, thanks to KGF franchise. The film has kept him on top league in Kannada and other film industries. If the latest news is to believed, Yash is likely to make a guest role in Hindi film. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Yash is likely to make a guest appearance in Brahmastra 2.

Recently, The prequel of Bhramastra released in theatres. It turned out to be a big hit in Hindi. Aryan Mukherji has begun the pre production work of Bharmastrq 2. Ayan is said to be busy in holding talks with other regional actors to play a key role in Brahmastra part 2.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

So far there is no official confirmation whether Yash has given nod to work with Ranbir Kapoor or not. An official confirmation regarding the same news os awaited at the moment.

Yash is yet to make an official announcement about his upcoming projects. Yash is resting at home after KGF success.

