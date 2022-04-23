Yash Fan Puts KGF Dialogue on Wedding Invite

KGF Chapter 2 which was released in the theatres on April 14th, 2022 turned out as a blockbuster. Not only Yash's fans but also others have been loving the movie and needless to say the dialogues in the film.

Now, one of the interesting things is that a die-hard fan showed his love towards Yash in his own style. A groom from Karnataka printed a dialogue from the movie with a slight twist. On the wedding card, the groom wrote: "Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don't Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can't Avoid". Now, those who have seen the movie can recall the popular dialogue, '"Violence, Violence, Violence..I don't like it. I avoid! But violence likes me, I can't avoid."

The photo of the wedding card went viral on all social media platforms. One of the users wrote, "A famous dialogue turned into real life with both of ur togetherness. Be happy always both of u." Another user wrote, "A famous dialogue gone craze, which happened in reality with our togetherness. & Stay blessed forever and ever both of u." A Twitter user tweeted, "This is how am gonna print my wedding card." Here is the wedding card.

This is how am gonna print my wedding card 😂#KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/TQE7BcOaMG — YOGITHA ✨ (@MISS_BINGG) April 19, 2022

