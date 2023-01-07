Yash Birthday Party in Dubai With Radhika Pandit, Kids

Actor Yash has made his mark internationally with the movies KGF: Chapter 1' and 'KGF: Chapter 2'. After 'KGF: Chapter 2', there is no official statement about his next project.

Meanwhile, there is one more day left for Rocky Bhai Yash's birthday. Yash's fans are going ga ga on social media and started early celebrations. However, Yash, along with his family, has gone to Dubai, and the photos of Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit at the Bangalore International Airport have gone viral on social media. Yash and Radhika Pandit boarded the flight along with their children yesterday night.

It is learnt Yash is heading to Dubai to celebrate his 37th birthday with his family. Yash's team says that he will not be able to meet his fans on his birthday.

Yash pens down a letter to his fans has said, "This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, and every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth and wait."