For the year 2020, the popular search engine Yahoo has announced the list of ‘most searched celebrities of 2020’. Yahoo released the year-end list on Tuesday in that Late Bollywood star Sushanth Singh Rajput was the ‘most searched personality of 2020’ and actress Rhea Chakraborty was the ‘most female searched celebrity’.

In Tollywood, stylish star Allu Arjun who got huge success with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo got placed in this list. This result is based on the user interest, according to what they search, read, recommend and share.

Top-10 most searched celebrity list

Sonu Sood has become everyone’s favourite during lockdown by helping migrants. The demise of SP Balasubramanyam sent shockwaves across the country putting him on the list too.