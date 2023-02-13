Writer Padmabhushan's Latest Collections

Actor Suhas is basking in the success of his recently released entertainer Writer Padmabhushan. It has been more than ten days since the film was released in theatres. The film continues to get glowing reviews from all quarters. It is also performing well at the box office.

Suhas is a medium-range actor. And his movie has been able to collect Rs 9 cr at the BO.

Check out area-wise collections of Writer Padmabhushan in detail:

Domestic:

AP+TG: ₹5.38cr

KA: ₹50L

TN: ₹15L

ROI: ₹14L

Overseas:

US - $335,358

UK - £18,703

Aus - A$11,400

Total 9-day worldwide gross - ₹9.18 CR

The film is inching towards the ₹10 crore mark!