World Television Premiere of My Dear Bootham on Zee Tamil

Your Wish is granted! This November, get ready to witness the most loved children’s fantasy comedy drama. As a part of the Super Sunday Bonanza, Zee Tamil has granted its viewers wishes to witness a weekend to remember and to have a magical experience watching world-class cinema on their TV screens. Grab your seats and get ready for the World Television Premiere of the fantasy drama, My Dear Bootham, on 27th November, Sunday, at 1 Pm.

The story of My Dear Bootham, revolves around a young boy named Thirunavukarasu, who has stammering issues. He finds a lantern in a cave and opens it to find Karkimuki, the Genie King as a statue. Karkimuki, who is freed from the curse for all these years helps the child with various problems in his life and forms a bond with him. Does the boy manage to grant the genie’s one wish, especially with his speech disorder standing in the way? forms the crux of the story. Starring National Award Winner Padma Shri Prabhu Deva, hailed as ‘Michael Jackson of India’ as the Genie King, Master Ashwanth as Thirunavukarasu who is well known for his role as Rasukutty in Super Deluxe and Ramya Nambeesan as Thirunavukarasu’s mother.

Directed by N. Raghavan, the film's music is scored and composed by D. Imman. The movie premiered on OTT and garnered tremendous positive response, support from the audience and critics alike. So, are you ready to take the entertainment quotient to the next level this weekend?

Tune in to the World Television Premiere of My Dear Bootham on 27th November at 1 pm only on Zee Tamil!