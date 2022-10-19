World Digital Premiere of Swathimuthyam on Aha

Hyderabad: This festive week, get ready to embrace the entertainment with the World Digital Premiere of the blockbuster movie ‘Swathimuthyam’ on aha Telugu. Established as a one-stop OTT destination for a variety of content, aha showcases blockbusters from its vast repertoire of movies, shows, and series spanning various titles of a mix of Originals dubbed from other languages. Consolidating its library of superhit films with robust addition, aha Telugu is all set to present the family entertainer on 24th October. The film delves into surrogacy issues against the picturesque back of Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Starring Ganesh Bellamkonda, Varsha Bollamma, Rao Ramesh, and Naresh, among others, is set to entertain the ardent fans of aha like never before.

The story revolves around Bala Murali Krishna, aka Bala (Ganesh Bellamkonda), a grown-up guy with a child’s heart. Working as an employee on the electricity board, his parents are keen on getting him married. However, he falls in love with Bhagyalaxmi, aka Bhagi (Varsha Bollamma). On the day of their wedding, a phone call from a girl disrupts everything and sends Bala into a frenzy, which eventually gets the marriage called off. Will Bala be able to resolve the issue, and the couple ever be together again? To know more, stream into aha starting from 24th October.

Directed by Lakshman K Krishna chronicles on beautiful love story along with the twist of surrogacy and the family drama while taking the viewers through a volley of emotions, hilarity, and drama.