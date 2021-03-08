Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a special picture on her Instagram on Women's Day. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a pic of her little one with the caption, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay." Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child on February 21. They were proud parents to Taimur.

Saif had shared the news about their bundle of joy saying, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple became proud parents in 2016, welcoming Taimur Ali Khan on December 20. They welcomed their second son this February.

In an interview after the birth of their second child, Saif stated, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work - it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."