Women-led blockbusters that will make waves in 2023

'Dhak Dhak’, 'Chakda 'Xpress', ‘Mrs.Falani’, and ‘Happy Teachers' Day’ feature some of the most powerful actors working in Hindi cinema today.

In the past year, female-led films barring the hugely successful 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' were conspicuous by their absence. Hopefully in 2023, the scenario will change for the better with women-led stories helmed by some of the most gifted actors in the industry.

Dhak Dhak

'Dhak Dhak' has been making huge waves since its shoot commenced in 2022 not just for its stunning cast but also for its unusual premise of four women on bikes undertaking the journey of a lifetime from Delhi to the world’s highest motorable pass - KhardungLa pass. The road movie headlined by Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi promises to be an engrossing watch for many reasons, one of which happens to be Dia Mirza's portrayal of a hijab-clad biker.The film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja and is jointly produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Aayush Maheshwari under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films.

Chakda 'Xpress

Another sports biopic is on its way in 2023 and this one sees Anushka Sharma making a comeback to the silver screen after a long hiatus as Jhulan Nishit Goswami, one of the greatest bowlers to ever play cricket. The film promises to showcase how Jhulan moved up the ladder of success to achieve her dream of playing cricket for India, despite the misogynistic politics and hindrances that came her way. Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda 'Xpress’ also stars Renuka Shahane and Anshul Chauhan in prominent roles. It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma and Saurabh Malhotra.

Mrs. Falani

Jointly directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma, 'Mrs. Felani' will see Swara Bhasker essaying nine different roles in an anthology of nine stories. As the tagline of the film, ‘Stories of suppressed dreams’ suggests, 'Mrs. Felani' portrays the struggles of small-town women to explore their dormant talents and break barriers to live life to the fullest. The film is produced by 3 Arrow Productions and aims to appeal to the underserved female audience that rarely comes across stories it can relate to.

Happy Teachers' Day

This year, National Award-winner Mikhil Musale will dedicate 'Happy Teacher's Day', a social-thriller to teachers, with Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The film is about some of the issues and challenges female teachers face in society and the ideals they are supposed to live up to. It remains to be seen how the film with its unusual and relevant theme and talented cast will fare in the year when some huge blockbusters are expected to release in theatres. Happy Teachers' Day is produced by Maddock Films.