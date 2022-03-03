Women Characters to Inspire You This Women's Day

Over the past decade, women characters and roles are growing exponentially, bringing some unforgettable stories and voices to the screen. Adding to the same, Netflix has made great strides toward increasing the number of female characters in its lineup. From all walks of life, many female characters have changed society with their outlook, strength, and passion. From Bombay Begums to Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, the love that these characters have received has demonstrated just how much the audience loves this new era of storytelling with women at the center.

It's empowering to see a woman fighting back and go above and beyond what we expect of her and that's exactly what Kasturi Dogra did with Aranyak! These women through their characters give us an insight into what it is like to live life on your terms in Indian shows. Here are some of the most beloved female characters who have made their mark on audiences:

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi played by Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Netflix's Delhi Crime series saw Shefali Shah play a tough cop who defied stereotypes. Adapted from the real-life DCP who tracked down the accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, she plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Shefali Shah delivered the most compelling portrayal of a female police officer. Through her expressions and body language, she demonstrated her dynamism which was greatly appreciated and loved by many.

Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand in The Fame Game

Netflix's The Fame Game chronicles the story of fictional woman Anamika Anand. She is a loving wife, a mother, a daughter, a lover and a famous bollywood icon who goes missing without a trace. As Anamika Anand, Madhuri Dixit perfectly portrays a strong, independent female character who is juggling various roles in her life. She is a multidimensional woman- fierce and strong yet gentle and caring. Madhuri’s portrayal of the character has been receiving a lot of love from fans and critics alike.

Raveena Tandon as Kasturi Dogra in Aranyak

Aranyak is headlined by the talented actress Raveena Tandon who plays Kasturi, a strong and ambitious female cop that viewers will find reflections of their lives in, as a multifaceted, yet relatable Indian woman. Kasturi is trying to balance her responsibilities as a mother, protecting her hometown against crimes and taking care of her household and beautifully explores the struggles of women. Throughout the series, her subtle feminism, maternal instincts, and never-give-up attitude have captivated and enchanted the audience.

Amruta Subhash as Lily in Bombay Begums

Bombay Begums showcases the story of five women across generations coping with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. It is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee. Amruta Subhash plays the character Lily, a dancer and a loving mother who opposes the upper strata of society and fights not just for money but also for respect, justice, and dignity. Amruta Subhash as Lily is critically acclaimed by the audience and loved by many.

Konkona Sen Sharma as Bharti Mandal in Ajeeb Daastaans

Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans sheds light on four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. Social class, caste and sexuality collide in this story where a hardworking, single woman loses a promotion in favour of a pretty, young, married and more socially acceptable woman. As Bharti Mandal, Konkona Sen Sharma embodies the dynamic character who faces society with her conflicts of caste and sexuality, but takes it all in stride and keeps moving forward. Her portrait of Bharti is widely regarded as a masterpiece by critics and audiences.

Sanya Malhotra as Sandhya in Pagglait

Netflix's Pagglait takes you on a journey through the lives of a traditional Indian family and the intricacies associated with their members. Sanya Malhotra as ‘Sandhya’ perfectly portrays the character of a young woman dealing with family expectations and seeking her own identity. This stirring film and the character ‘sandhya’ has captured emotions and intrigued everyone through the struggles of an Indian middle-class family coping with a crisis, which makes it an ideal family film and a must-watch.

Kajol Devgan as Anuradha Apte in Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Tribhanga:Tedhi Medhi Crazy is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three female characters of the film - Nayantara, Anuradha and Masha played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar, respectively. With three generations of women, several dysfunctional relationships, and one impactful movie, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy presents us with challenges to the idea of an ideal mother. ‘Anuradha Apte’ was flawlessly portrayed by Kajol Devgan who played the violent, foul-mouthed daughter of a feminist writer, a Bollywood actress, an Odissi dancer, and a single mother that hooked audiences and endeared them to her story.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba is a classic whodunit thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout. In the role of ‘Rani Kashyap,’ Taapsee masterfully portrays the role of a homely, but fierce crime fiction fan who can't stop devouring Dinesh Pandit's novels, as a wacky evil femme fatale who is willing to do anything for her loved one. In her flawed and layered appearance, Taapsee Pannu won the hearts of the audience

Amruta Subhash as Ankita Malaskar in Dhamaka

Amruta Subhash plays a stern boss to Karthik Aryan's Arjun Pathak, who has to decide between following his career or going with his conscience. Amruta Subhash perfectly captures the character of Ankita, a powerful, passionate and driven news producer obsessed with ratings who promises Arjun Pathak a return to his primetime show instead of breaking news.

Neena Gupta being the best version of herself in Masaba Masaba

Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, mother-daughter duo Masaba and Neena Gupta, perfectly showcases the complexities of individual backgrounds and real-life moments. Neena Gupta and Masaba shine beautifully in this depiction of a woman who straddles a variety of worlds: fashion, relationships and socializing.

Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul

Tripti Dimri captures the fierce spirit of Bulbbul perfectly, growing from a young girl to a strong woman, ruling her household and hiding a tragic past as men are murdered by supernatural means in her village. Bulbbul's character development from a naive young child to a woman who accepts herself and stands up for it is highly appreciated and loved by the audience.

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja in Mismatched

Mismatched showcases the story of Dimple, who aspires to be a tech-wizard. The series portrays the perfectly imperfect Mismatched couple who try to build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor and above all, each other. Prajakta Koli perfectly plays the role of Dimple Ahuja, who is ambitious and hardworking, and wants to build a million-dollar startup company.