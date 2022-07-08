The Woman King Trailer Out

And it is everything we could ask for in a historical epic including real women characters in history at the very forefront and some thrilling action!

The movie will release across theatres in India on 16th September 2022.

CAST:

The Viola Davis starrer, The Woman King, will comprise a stellar cast including Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy award winning actor Viola herself along with Intl Emmy award winning Thuso Mbedu, Captain Marvel fame Lashana Lynch, Star Wars fame John Boyega, Tony award winning Adrienne Warren, The Batman (2022) fame Jayme Lawson and Harry Potter fame Hero Fiennes Tiffin!

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she inspires the king to take on the enemies determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.