Witness AP Dhillon Debut India tour @ Supermoon ft The Takeover Tour

Clear your calendars as the Indo-Canadian singing sensation artists- AP Dhillon is here in India to make your week hip and happening. The fans will witness the singing prowess of AP Dhillon as he shares the stage along with his fellow artists Gurinder Gill, G Minxr and Shinda Kahlon at BoAt presents Supermoon ft AP Dhillon – The Takeover Tour. Not only this, but the fans will also be treated to brilliant opening acts by the DJ Duo, Neal and Ase of MadStarBase fame.

What: Supermoon ft. AP Dhillon The Takeover Tour

When: 26th November

Time: 7 PM onwards

Where: Prism Club & Kitchen, Hyderabad

Tickets for this eagerly awaited experience will be available on bookmyshow