Will Star Maa Suspend BBT6 Over Court Notice to Nagarjuna?

Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has made headlines yet again. Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show organisers, central government and two telugu state governments to file a counter to the PIL filed by Telugu film producer and the president of Telugu Yuva Shakti Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy.

Meanwhile, the high court post poned the hearing of the matter for two weeks.

Earlier, the Division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court said it would watch a few episodes of Bigg Boss show. In the wake of severe objections against the Bigg Boss reality show programme, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu said that they would watch a few episodes of the show.

A public interest litigation has recently been filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court against showcasing television reality show 'BIGG BOSS 6' (Telugu season) on grounds that the show promotes obscenity and vulgarity, among others.

The petitioner claims to be a Film Producer and has arrayed the Indian Broadcasting Foundation ('IBF'), the Central Board of Film Certification ('CBFC'), Star India Private Limited (Maa TV) and M/s Endemole India Private Limited as respondents, along with the Union of India and the State of Andhra Pradesh. He has prayed for a declaration as to the airing of the Telugu version of 'BIG BOSS' as arbitrary and illegal.