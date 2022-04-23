Will Smith Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Accompanied By Monk

Will Smith was pictured at Kalina Airport on Saturday morning in Mumbai. He was seen interacting with a spiritual person who donned saffron clothes. He also waved at the paparazzi and clicked pictures. According to the reports, he is going to stay at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu.

We all know that he came to India in 2019 for the shooting of his reality show, The Bucket List. At that time, he met a few Bollywood stars and shot a segment with the team of Student Of The Year 2. He also paid a visit to Haridwar and did Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. He also met Spiritual leader Sadhguru for his video series. Now, the news is that Will Smith came to India to meet Sadhguru. However, there is no official information regarding this.

A few days ago, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony as the latter cracked a joke on Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith who didn't like Chris making a joke, went up to the stage and hit Chris in his face. A few moments later, he was awarded Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

After the incident, Will Smith apologized to everyone for his behavior. He wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

