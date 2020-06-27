Most of the folks have fallen in love with the reality show, Bigg Boss. Irrespective of language, the show has garnered attention from all corners. Recently, Bigg Boss Season 3 Telugu has been completed. Rahul Sipligunj emerged out as the winner whereas Sreemukhi won the runner up trophy. Nagarjuna hosted the third season of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu and now the news is that the makers of the show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 are in a plan to lock Akkineni's daughter-in-law as the host of the show. This new piece of rumour is doing rounds in the social media.

Reports claim that the makers of the show have approached the beautiful diva and are waiting for her answer. If the 'Majili' heroine gives her nod to host the show, then she will become the first lady anchor to host the show in the history of the Bigg Boss. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it. The fans of Samantha are eagerly waiting for the good news and they will be on cloudnine if their favourite star hosts the show. A section of media is speculating that Samantha will host the show. We all know that the 'Manam' heroine is not a native Telugu speaker. So, it would be interesting to see if this piece of speculation comes true or merely ends up as a wild gossip.

Jr NTR and Nani acted as the hosts for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 and 2. The two young Tollywood heroes impressed audience with their strong anchoring skills. Nagarjuna hosted the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 and captivated all and sundry with his anchoring skills. Earlier, he proved his mettle by acting as the host for the show, 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu'. Grapevine also suggests that the superstar Mahesh Babu has been approached by the makers of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to host the season. There is no clarity about who is going to host the show.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the film, Jaanu. She is going to make her digital debut with Family Man Season 2. Sources say that she has given green signal to act in a biopic made on activist-singer Bangalore Nagarathnamma. The 'Akkineni Bahu' will be next seen in a Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the key roles.