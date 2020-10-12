Will Saaho Score More TRPs On Small Screen

Looks like October month is filled with a lot of surprises to Prabhas' fans. The Baahubali actor is all set to celebrate his birthday this Friday which is on October 23. Prabhas has amazing films in his kitty with various directors in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. All the filmmakers who are working with Prabhas right now are planning something special on his birthday. We think that Prabhas fans might be eagerly waiting to watch them.

Here comes another surprise for Prabhas fans and audience. The latest report reveals that Prabhas featured 'Saaho' is all set to be aired on the small screen on October 18 on Zee Telugu. The film was released on August 30, 2019. The film was released amid high expectations but it failed miserably at the box office.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ will be able to surpass the TRP ratings of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ or not. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo have created an all time record on the small screen.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ and the film is likely to hit the big screens by early next year. Prabhas and the makers of the movie are working around the clock to finish the shoot which was left out due to COVID-19. After foreign schedule, Radhe Shyam makers will start post-production work, as per the sources. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. Watch this space for more updates.