Will Ponniyin Selvan I Beat Baahubali, RRR Collections?

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 is out. The film is based on Kalki's novel of the same name. Vikram, Karthi, Jayamravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarath Kumar, and Trisha acted in the lead roles. The film is getting good reviews from all corners. Financed by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts. A. R. Rahman scored music with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, editing done by A. Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Thota Tharani. Ponniyin Selvan: I tell the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman, who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014).

Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid. Coming to the box office collections, everyone is predicting that the film will do great at the BO. It is expected that the film may get Rs. 20 crores at the box office on the first day.

"Tamil version is a sure shot super-duper blockbuster, but in Hindi, if it does Rs 10-20 crore lifetime business, it will be a hit," says trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. He further added that "It’s not in the same league as RRR or the Baahubali films."

Coming to 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli turned out as a blockbuster. And on the first day the film earned Rs 223 crore at the box office worldwide.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan First Day Collection Prediction