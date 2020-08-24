Tamil Star hero, Suriya has decided that it is better to use OTT platforms opportunity than wait for a year to release his film, Soorarai Pottru/ Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra in Telugu. He gave indications of such huge decision when distributors protested his move to release his wife, Jyothika's movie, Ponmagal Vandhaal on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor did not hesitate to grab the first best opportunity he got to make a decent profit with the project. Later, as he started negotiations with the same OTT platform organisers, distributors and exhibitors banned Suriya's films.

They tried to twist his arm by asking Film Chamber, Tamil Producers' Council and Nadigar Sangam to ban him as well. But several senior producers and Suriya met over online video calls. Finally, the ban has been lifted.

Suriya very prominently said that he and his production house cannot bear the debt and he will take any decision about his films based on his financial situation. He clearly stated that as a producer, he reserves all the rights to do anything with his films.

After long negotiations, he recently announced that on 30th October, Soorarai Pottru will stream and premiere on Amazon Prime Video. He did not start any of his next films' production as Tamil Nadu Government did not give permission to start film production or shoots, yet.

Now, as the Diwali window seems to be closing, even Thalapathy Vijay's Master producers and Dhanush's Jagame Thantiram producers are looking closely at the deal Suriya cracked, say reports from Tamil Cinema. Soon, they might also take a decision on direct OTT release by asking fans of the actors who protested such move before, to understand say reports.

Vijay's close relatives produced Master and they wanted April release for the movie. With Soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichandran creating sensation and crossing 300 Million streams on social media, they are quite sure about fans flocking to theatres but during Covid times, will that bode well for political future of Vijay, they wonder, say reports. Let's wait for an official word from the producers which is expected to be announced soon.