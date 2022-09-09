Will Netflix Remove Homosexuality Content in Gulf Countries?

Gulf Arab countries have urged Netflix to delete "offensive content" from its streaming service, including shows featuring homosexual and lesbian individuals. The request was made in a joint statement published on behalf of a Gulf Cooperation Council committee, which stated that the unidentified activities "contradict Islamic and social norms and principles." Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both issued statements through their respective governments.

Saudi state television also aired a video of an interview it conducted with a woman identified as a “behavioral consultant” who described Netflix as being an “official sponsor of homosexuality.” It broadcast images from a cartoon in which two ladies hug, however, the footage was blurred. Saudi official media also ran a feature urging that Netflix be banned in the country due to the content reaching children. Netflix, headquartered in Los Gatos, California, did not reply quickly to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The action comes after Muslim-majority nations prohibited public screenings of Disney's latest animated feature 'Lightyear' in June due to a brief scene featuring two homosexual characters kissing. Following that, Disney+, the company's streaming service, stated that its "material provided should fit with local regulatory standards" in Gulf Arab nations. Gays and lesbians are considered wicked by many Muslims. Members of the LGBTQ community have been imprisoned and sentenced to prison in various Arab countries. Some countries still use the death penalty.

The Saudi government is said to own a majority position in MBC Group following a series of arrests conducted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 over corruption charges, which saw him consolidate authority in the country. Previously, Netflix had limited content in Saudi Arabia.