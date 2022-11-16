Will Marina Eliminate This Week: Here's Proof

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants are grabbing the attention of the audience with their high drama. The show has completed its eleven weeks, which is 74 days, and 10 contestants are left for the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale race. So four contestants will get eliminated before the show enters the grand finale.

The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Adi reddy, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rohit, Shrihan, and Sri Satya. The Tollywood actress Madhavi Latha recently took her Instagram and posted that this season contestants are not giving any content to the show and they are relaxing in the house. She also mentioned that Marina's votes and missed calls are diverting. As per Madhavi's Instagram post, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers might ping Madhavi about Marina's voting line issue. Madhavi says that Bigg Boss Telugu makers might have plans to eliminate Marina this week. Are you also facing the same issue with Marina's voting? Then comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

