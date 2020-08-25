Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after stars in Tollywood. Every director dreams to work with 'Athidi' hero. Mahesh Babu made his first Telugu Tamil bilingual, ’Spyder’, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film failed to create magic at the box office and it turned out as the biggest disaster in Mahesh’s career.

To a leading tabloid, AR Murugadoss said that he is working on a script for Mahesh Babu. He further added “ I feel guilty about having let down Mahesh sir. I’m working on a script for him and will narrate to him very soon. I’m sure that I can give him a hit and bring cheer upon the faces of Superstar's fans”.

Will Mahesh Babu give another chance to AR Murugadoss - Is the most sought after question. We think that Mahesh Babu decides after listening to the script. We Hope, this combo repeats.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release was Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which the actor portrayed the role of an Army Officer. Mahesh won the hearts of the audiences with his impeccable performance. Veteran actor Vijayashanthi made a grand comeback with ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ after a long time.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has signed his next film with Parasuram for ’Sarkaru Vaari Pata’. The film has become one of the most awaited films of the year.

While talking about AR Murugadoss, he and Vijay are coming together for another film titled as ‘Master’. It is going to be produced by Sun Pictures. This film marks the fourth collaboration of AR Murugadoss and Vijay. Earlier, the duo has worked for three blockbuster hits such as Aththi, Thuppakki, and Sarkar.