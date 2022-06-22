Will Fight Till Our Demands Are Met: Telugu Film Workers Federation

Telugu film industry workers demanding better wages boycott work on Wednesday affecting the shooting schedules of many films.

Telugu film wokers federation president, Vallabhaneni Anil said the producers are talking to us in a threatening manner when they reached out to them for negotiations.

"We will boycott work and fight until our demands are met. Cine workers have to put in extra hours when compared to other industries.There is a chance of many families leaving the industry before the producers council could start negotiations with the workers union as there was no clarity on increasing the wages," he added.

The cinema workers have at least 10 different associations and unions and all of them have joined the strike. The workers gathered and staged a protest outside the film workers federation at Krishna Nagar in Hyderabad.

