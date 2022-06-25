Will The Fate of Bollywood Change With These Upcoming Films?

Bollywood has been a trendsetter in the film industry with special cinematography and different storylines over the last few decades. It should be noted that even the south film industry often looked up to Bollywood and tried to catch up. But now, the scenario has totally changed, South Films are preferred for pan India releases. They not only reap huge benefits, but are even giving stiff competition to Bollywood releases in the Northern belt. In 2022, Bollywood had a rough patch with no movie grossing more than Rs 50 crore in terms of box office collection, except the release Karthik Aayan release—Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reports state that netizens are tired of watching the same typical love stories and family dramas of Bollywood. Netizens are trolling Karan Johar and asking him to stop casting star kids and start casting those who have talent.

Well, after watching Lal Singh Chadda, Raksha Bandhan, and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera teasers, people are confident that Bollywood's syring of flop movies will end.

Talking about new movie release—JuggJugg Jeeyo is getting mixed responses. Neetu Kapoor is making her comeback with JuggJugg Jeeyao after a long gap. So let's wait and watch.