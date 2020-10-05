RRR team released the title teaser and Bheem for Ramaraju before the lockdown due to the pandemic. Fans of Jr. NTR expected to a teaser from the team for their favourite's birthday as well.

The team couldn't complete the work in time before the lockdown and they stated the same to the fans. They did not like such an answer from the team and grilled the director, SS Rajamouli on social media sites.

Finally, from 5th October, SS Rajamouli and team have started shooting again. They have asked important actors, crew members to self-isolation for a week after the mandatory home quarantine.

Once they have confirmed that all of them are Covid negative, they have decided to start the shoot again. It is the first big budget movie from Telugu Film industry to resume work.

Now, fans are expecting the team to come up with Ramaraju for Bheem or Komaram Bheem related teaser for Dussehra as a special gift. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan will participate in the initial schedule and later, we hear the team will shoot with Alia Bhatt to end her portions, quickly.

The team did not announce any new teasers or trailers or any promotional stuff at the moment. They are excited to start the shoot and slowly, they may unveil their plans.