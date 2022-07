July 08, 2022

YSR Kadapa: Today (Friday 08) marks the 73 birth anniversary of the late chief minister or erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. His son Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paid rich tributes to the leader at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in the YSR Kadapa district.