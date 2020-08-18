Power star Pawan Kalyan is one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. He is making a comeback into the films with 'Vakeel Saab'. It is a remake of Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. Though it is a remake, the expectations are very high on this film. Only a few days are left for Pawan Kalyan to turn a year older and his fans are waiting with bated breath to witness something from the makers of the movie Vakeel Saab.

It is being said that either the teaser or poster from the flick Vakeel Saab will be out on the occasion of Pawan's birthday which is on September 2. If the buzz is to be believed the makers aren't planning to reveal anything from the film. If the makers won't release anything then the fans would be definitely disappointed. Let's wait and see whether Dil Raju will come up with a new announcement to cheer up Pawan's fans or not.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in Vakeel Saab. Nivetha Thoman and Anjali will be seen in significant roles. The film is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Reports say that apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has few other projects but he hasn't made any official statement. Pawan Kalyan fans are expecting updates about his future projects on his birthday.