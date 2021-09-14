Will This Day Turn Out To Be A Special One For Chay?

The most awaited movie, Love Story is going to be out in theatres on 24th September 2021. Earlier, the makers of the film have planned for a release on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10) but due to some reasons, the release date has been postponed. Now, the interesting news is that Akkineni Nageswar Rao's movie, Prema Nagar was released in theatres on 24th September 1971. What a coincidence, right! Prema Nagar, directed by KS Prakash Rao and financed by D. Ramanaidu under the Suresh Productions banner turned out as a blockbuster. KV Mahadevan composed the music for the film. Prema Nagar is based on the novel of the same name by Koduri Kausalya Devi. The film had a theatrical run of more than 750 days and it was remade in Tamil as Vasantha Maligai and in Hindi as Prem Nagar.

After the release of the theatrical trailer of Love Story, Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and tweeted that Chay is looking good in the film. He also shared a post in which one could see ANR's Prema Nagar and Chay's Love Story posters. So, let us wait and see how the movie is going to be and how the day, 24th September 2021 is going to turn for Naga Chaitanya. Here is the tweet made by Nagarjuna.

Coming to Love Story, Sekhar Kammula is the director of the film. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi acted together for the first time in the movie. Expectations are very high on the film.