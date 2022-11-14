Will Colors Remove Sajid Khan From Bigg Boss Over Sexual Harassment Allegations?

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan is making the headlines each day. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are upset that the makers chose Sajid Khan as a contestant for season 16. Several female actresses had accused Sajid of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement in India in October 2018. The actresses who have accused Khan of sexual harassment include Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kuwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paula, Sherlyn Chopra, and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

The suicide of Indian actress Jiah Khan also included accusations of harassment against Khan on Jiah by her sister Karishma Khan. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association imposed a ban on Khan from directing films in the light of allegations. It was subsequently revoked a year later on 10 December 2019. Though he denied the allegations, Khan stepped down as the director of Housefull 4 (2019) and was eventually replaced by Farhad Samji, the co-director of Housefull 3 (2016).

So BB16 viewers and actresses protested after Bigg Boss 16 makers officially announced him as a contestant. With each passing day, several celebrities are claiming that they are also victims of Sajid's sexual harassment. Sheela Priya Seth, a South actress and model, is the recent one to level allegations against Sajid Khan.

In a recent interview Sheela Priya Seth said, "I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I asked him to cast me in his upcoming project, I was shocked by some of his actions. He kept on looking at my private parts for about 5 minutes and told me that you should get breast surgery done, your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He went on to say that I should apply oils to enlarge my breasts and massage daily, only then I will be able to get roles in Bollywood. These remarks of Sajid Khan terrified me and I immediately left that place." This statement from Sheela is now doing the rounds on social media and netizens are demanding that Colors TV to remove Sajid Khan from the show.