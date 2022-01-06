Will Colors Kannada Follow Star Maa Strategy For TRPs?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will soon air on Colors Kannada. The premiere date for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has not yet been announced, but there is speculation that the show will air in the last week of February or the first week of March.

Anyway, the makers, we hear are busy reaching out to top celebrities and making a list of contestants who will enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

As you all know, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has broken all the TRP ratings of Colors Kannada. The show got more hype for the second innings than the first innings. Due to the pandemic situation in the state, Colors Kannada had suspended the show in between and re-started it again after situation was under control following all the covid protocols.

As contestants re entered the house, they changed their game strategy after seeing the real faces of the contestants during their pandemic break. The main reason for the show getting good TRP ratings for Colors Kannada was contestants Prashanth Sambergi and Chandrachud's controversial fight and Aravind- Divya U's chemistry.

In season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada, viewers loved Arvind and Divya's "romance" inside the house. Now, for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, the makers are also planning and taking good contestants who can get good TRP ratings. On the other hand, a buzz also suggests that Kannada Bigg Boss makers may follow Star Maa and opt for Bigg Boss OTT version. It says that as Nagarjuna said yes to hosting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, even Kichcha Sudeep is likely to be asked about hosting Bigg Boss Kannada OTT to bring up TRP ratings for season 9.

Are you ready for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT? Do you think if will work? Let us know your comments.