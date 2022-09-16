Will Colors Kannada Bring Back Bigg Boss Hit Jodi to Season 9?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is all set to be premiere on Colors Kannada on September 24 at 6pm. Kichcha Sudeep's first promo of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is out and viewers were stunned to see contestants from previous seasons in the promo.

BBK9 viewers say that as per Bigg Boss Kannada 9 promo, the makers are planning to bring in old contestants into the Bigg Boss kannada House in Season 9. It is likely that all the controversial contestants from previous seasons might enter BBK9 house and viewers will get to see old contestants alongside new contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9.

Netizens are now holding discussions over this new concept in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. They want their favorite contestant to enter the show. For those who regular follow the Kannada TV reality show and watched the last season, you would know who the most popular contestants were.

In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga enjoyed a crazy fan following for their chemistry and love they displayed for each other in the show.

Arvind and Divya U fans created several pages on social media in the name of "Arviya". They used to trend their videos and photos from the BBK8 house on Twitter. It is worth mentioning here that Arvind and Divya U jodi was the primary reason for Colors Kannada to get highest TRP ratings for the Bigg Boss show.

As viewers wished, Arvind and Divya U continue to be in a relationship even after stepping out of the house. So Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are wishing that the makers bring back Arvind and Divya U under couple enty in this season as well. If the rumor about old contestants entering the show is true, then Araviya must be brought in.

For the unversed, Arvind KP ended as runner-up and Divya U as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 even though they were favourites to win the trophy. Do you also want Arvind KP and Divya U to enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9? Comment below.