Will Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Break The Jinx?

The time you have been waiting for has finally arrived! Are you all ready to watch the most fun and controversial Telugu reality show—Bigg Bos Telugu Season 6? The shoot of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 was wrapped up yesterday and contestants entered the glass house. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will go on air from September 4 at 6 pm on Star Maa.

If netizens missed watching the show on television, then you can watch it on Hotstar. Singer Revanth, RJ Surya, Adi Reddy, Social media influencer Geethu, Actress Abinaya Sri, Serial actress Sudeepa, Anchor Neha, Vasanthi, Aditya, Karthika Deepam, actress Keerthi, Sri Satya, couple entry Rohit and Marina, Tanmay, Chanti, Faima, TV9 anchor Arohi, Arjun and Inaya are among the rumored contestants to be entering Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. As per sources, Bigg Boss reviewer Adi Reddy is entering the house as a commoner.

There are a few new rules in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, the nomination day has been changed from Monday to Wednesday and several other new concepts are being implemented to grab the audience' attention. BBT6 viewers say that Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop season 1 was won by female contestant Bindu Madhavi. However, there has not been a single female winner in the tv format.

Bindu Madhavi is the first female contestant to win Telugu Bigg Boss. So netizens predict that the season 6 trophy will also be bagged by the female contestant. It is too early to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. So, let us wait and watch to see how contestants will entertain us and who will win the show.