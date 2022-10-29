Will Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Save Asal For TRP Rating?

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan is all set to lash out at contestants who crossed their limits in the doll task. It is known that in the doll task, Sherin injured her head, but it is unknown whether she got hurt after falling. There was a fight between Azeem and Dhana over Sherin's injury.

Dhana even went to the extent of asking Bigg Boss to show proof that she injured Sherin, and agreed to apologize if she was proved guilty. A section of the audience noticed clearly whose mistake it was and posted pictures of that particular clip. In the video, we can see that while Dhana and Sherin both fell from the track, Dhana pulled Sherin's hair unknowingly for support, which is the reason why Sherin caught her head in pain, though she did not get hurt. Anyway, in today's episode, Kamal Haasan will sort out the misunderstanding by proving Dhana's mistake.

On the other hand, Asal, who was expected to be eliminated in the third week of Bigg Boss Tamil 6, is in last place with the lowest vote percentage. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers badly want Asal to get an exit pass this week for this behavior with female contestants. However, there is speculation that the makers might save Asal for the content and TRP rating.

It is known that Bigg Boss makers save such contestants for TRPs and eliminate them only if they cross their limits. Let us wait and watch if Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers do a fair elimination or not. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

