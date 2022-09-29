Will BBK9 Viewers Forget Prashanth Sambargi's Past Behaviour?

Prashanth Sambargi is now trending on Twitter after yesterday's episode. From Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, viewers know that Prashanth Sambargi is a high-tempered contestant and loses control over his words during the arguments.

In Big Boss Kannada season 8 first innings, Prashanth got physical with Divya U and Aravind KP during several tasks. Later in the BBK8 second innings, Prashanth worked on his weaknesses in the game and was in control. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 interview, Prashanth said that he would not overreact or cross his limits over things henceforth.

We can see Prashanth controlling his anger in a few situations and at times he has outbursts for no apparent reason. In any case, viewers are enjoying Prashanth Sambargi's argument because everyone in the house is playing it safe and back biting about other contestants.

Prashanth became the highlight of yesterday's episode with his hug to Kavyashree. As per Twitter, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 female contestants were seen talking behind Prashanth Sambargi's behavior towards them. Amulya Gowda said that she felt uncomfortable by Prashanth's touch. Other contestants also said the same. After this episode, BBK9 viewers are trolling the female contestants saying if they have a problem with somebody, they should state that on their face instead of discussing it behind his back.

A section of the audience say that Divya U did not get involved in the discussion as she knew about Prashanth Sambargi's behaviour in the task. In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, there were many situations during which, Prashanth and Divya U got into physical fights, but he never took advantage of the situation. Let us wait and watch how Kichcha Sudeep will put an end to this issue.