Will Ayesha Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is getting the highest TRP rating, and viewers are loving the show like never before. The contestants are creating high drama, fights, and arguments, and viewers are having discussions on that issue. It seems viewers are enjoying the contestants' fights. Since yesterday's Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are trolling Vijay Television over the Ayesha elimination rumors. There are rumors doing round on social media that Ayesha is in the danger zone, and she has many chances to get an exit pass this week. Ayesha fans fire on Bigg Boss Tamil makers. Ayesha has huge fans following outside the BB house, and she is always topping the voting poll. Ayesha fans says that if Bigg Boss Atmil makers eliminate Ayesha it would be unfair and biased elimination of the season

Anyway, as per the trusted sources, Nivaashiyni and Robert are in the danger zone. Nivaashiyni has many chances to get evicted in the sixth-week elimination. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers have in store for us.