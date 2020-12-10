Will Anirudh Quit Jothe Jotheyali To Enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Bigg Boss occupies the top place among TV shows on the Kannada small screen. The new season has been greatly delayed following the coronavirus menace. The latest we hear is that a new season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to begin post Sankranti.

There was a lot of uncertainty over the conduct of the new season following the pandemic restrictions. However, with Colors Kannada business head confirming the arrival of the new season, fans can't wait to know what drama will unfold on the screen. So, the show which was originally supposed to take off in October is all set to begin from January next year.

It is being said that some eight contestants have already been finalised by the Bigg Boss 8 show organisers. While there is no official confirmation on the same, a lot of celebrity names have been making the rounds on social media for a probable list of contestants.

A huge set is being readied at the innovative film city in Bidadi on the outskirts of bengaluru. We hear that all the works have been completed and that the House of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been built with extra care keeping in mind COVID precautions. Now, cameras are being fixed and technical aspects of the house are being checked, it is being said.

We have seen commoners in Bigg Boss Kannada earlier. It now remains to be seen if the new season of the TV reality show will have both commoners as well as celebrities. However, the buzz is that some known faces will be part of the show.

We already told you that Anirudh Jakaar, the lead actor from the hit Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali will be part of it. It Remains to be seen if he will put the serial on hold to take part in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. We all know that Jothe Jotheyali is one of the most watched TV serials in Kannada television and also changed the star status of Anirudh Jakhar.