Stylish Star Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of Ala Vaikuntapurramloo and it emerged as the biggest blockbusters of 2020. The movie is all set to premiere on Gemini TV today at 6 pm. We are pretty sure that the audience would love to watch the movie on Television sets. Most of the folks might have already watched the movie but we think that the film would fetch record TRPs.

Will Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo manages to beat Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru's TRP ratings? Let us wait and see. Sarileru Neekevvaru got telecasted on the occasion of Ugadi and fetched the highest ever rating 23.4 TVR.

Ala Vaikuntapurramloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Pooja Hegde is seen as the leading lady. The veteran actress Tabu made a grand comeback after two decades. Don’t miss to watch Ala Vaikuntapurramloo in Gemini channel today at 6 pm.

On the career front, Mahesh and Allu Arjun are busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Patta ' and 'Pushpa' respectively. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post For More Updates.