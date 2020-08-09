Nayantara has become the epitome of Superstardom, a heroine can achieve in ultra-male dominated South Film Industries. For a scene or two or even for a bit song, big stars want her to star in their film, as she adds value to their product, immensely.

Samantha is halfway there as a star in Telugu Cinema, where Nayan is in Tamil cinema and we only compare Anushka Shetty to her in terms of box office pull. Anushka and Nayantara in same film will be a definitive crowd puller but a huge headache for writers to balance them.

It won't be an easy job to match the expectations that Samantha and Nayantara combination will have too. Vignesh Shivn is taking care of that film and now, we hear that Samantha has accepted another multi-starrer with a young lady rising star, Rashmika Mandanna.

The script will have both these actresses play sisters, say sources. These films might go on sets only in 2021 and Samantha seems to be happy to share screen space with senior and junior as well, at the same time.

It will be interesting to see how these two films will shape up with such popular lady box office stars as leads.