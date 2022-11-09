Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Following the announcement that there will be no elimination this week in the BBK9 house, rumors are rife on social media platforms that the show's producers are planning a wild card entry this week to spice things up.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are still taking part in the nomination process because they are unaware that the show makers have announced a no-eviction week. Rupesh Rajanna is this week's showstopper due to his high drama and controversial statements on housemates. Rupesh Rajanna branded Divya U fake and said that we also can all sit down crying likle Divya to get attention. Of course his statements have triggered a virtual war on social media.

Meanwhile, there are strong rumours that Colors Kannada is planning a big twist in the upcoming week. It is being said that the show makers are planning to bring in a wild card contestant. Either Sonu Gowda or Chandrachud is likely to be roped in BBK9 wild card entrant.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are excited after Chandrachud's name started doing the rounds for BBK9 wild card entry. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Chandrachud's controversial fight in the company of Prashanth Sambargi brought Colors Kannada channel the highest TRP ratings.

It is worth mentioning here that Chandrachud managed to hold the audience attention in his grip, by way of his fights and strikes in the BBK8 house. Even though Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers enjoyed all the entertainment, they were also upset with Chandrachud for crossing the limits. On the other hand, BBK audience liked Prashanth Sambargi and Chandrachud's combination. So we'll have to wait and see if Bigg Boss Kannada 9 producers will bring in Chandrachud or Sonu Gowda as wild card entries.