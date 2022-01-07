Wikipedia Leaks Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant's Name Before Elimination Episode

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has completed 95 days and is heading towards the grand finals in a few days from now. The show is grabbing the attention of the audience and the contestants in the house are giving tough competition to each other.

There are six more contestants left in the house after Ciby, a strong contestant, walked out of the race with cash prize. On the other hand, Amir, Priyanka, Raju, Pavani Reddy, Thamarai, and Niroop are in the race for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy.

According to Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Wikipedia, Niroop has got a red card from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. Priyanka, Raju, Pavani, and Thamari have won the finale ticket. Everyone expected that Pavani would get an exit pass and Niroop would be safe, but expectations seems to have gone wrong.

As per unofficial polls, Priyanka and Raju are in the lead, while Thamarai is in the third position. Netizens predict that Priyanka or Raju might bag the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 trophy. Right now, dare or sacrifice task is going on in the house.

From day one, Priyanka has been topping the charts, and there are many chances that she will clinch the trophy. Do you want Niroop out of the Bigg Boss house? Comment below.