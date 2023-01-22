Wikipedia Declares This Contestant as Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Winner

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants have approached the grand finale. The viewers are eager to find out who won Bigg Boss Tamil season 6's trophy.There are a lot of discussions happening about the winner and runner-up on Twitter and Instagram. A few unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 Instagram pages declare that Azeem is the winner of the show and Vikraman is the runner-up. According to the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 wikipedia page, Azeem is the winner and Vikraman is the runner-up.As expected Shivin ended up as the second runner-up of the show.

Check out the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Wikipedia

Azeem's fan started the celebration after Bigg Boss Tamil 6 wikipedia declared Azeem as the winner. But a section of the audience says that earlier, Wikipedia declared Vikraman as the winner. So they say it is fake news. Let us wait and watch in tonight’s episode either Azeem or Vikram won the show.