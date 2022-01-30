Wikipedia Declares Bigg Boss 15 Winner and Runnerup, Deets Inside

Curtains be drawn on Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 after the winner is declared. For the unversed, Rashami Desai was evicted from the house, and Nishant Bhat walked out of the Bigg Boss 15 house with a cash briefcase. So both these top contestants are out of the Bigg Boss grand finale race. Now, the contestants who are left for the final battle in Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 include Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 viewers can't wait to know who will walk out of the BB house with the trophy. Several speculations are doing the rounds about the winner and runner-up of the show. Netizens are having a war over the Bigg Boss 15 winner's name. Fans of Tejasswi and Karan are rooting for their favourites.

There is a photo which has gone viral on social media platforms about Bigg Boss 15 winner and runner-up being leaked. The Bigg Boss Wikipedia page shows Pratik Sehajpal as the winner and Tejasswi Prakash as the runner-up. Shweta Tiwari, former Bigg Boss Hindi has leaked the pic and indirectly said that Tejasswi is the runner-up of the show. However, Bigg Boss viewers are shocked to know that Tejasswi is the runner-up and Karan Kundrra is the second runner-up. Tejasswi was in the lead position with the highest votes, and the audience was sure the makers would declare her as the winner. But we can say that the Bigg Boss Hindi makers have given an unexpected twist to the viewers by making Pratik Sehajpal the winner.

Let's wait and watch in tonight's episode to know who really bagged the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 trophy. Who's your fav?