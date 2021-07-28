Why You Should Have Dwayne Johnson As Your Guide On An Ultimate Jungle Adventure?

Who doesn’t love an adventure where you are exploring the jungles or trekking the mountains in search of hidden treasures? While going on an adventurous expedition is on everyone’s bucket list, there are few things that we need to ensure before setting out on one and the most important one by far is to have a trustworthy guide. No prizes for guessing that the very first name that comes to our mind when we think about a guide for the ultimate jungle adventure is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Known to star in movies like Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Moana, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, here’s four reasons why there’s no one better than Dwayne Johnson to ace the role.

He knows the jungle like the back of his hand- Whichever jungle adventure you go on, if you have Dwayne Johnson with you, you can rest assured that he will get you out easily. His navigational skills in movies like Jungle Cruise, Journey 2, Jumanji show that he can be a trusted friend in a jungle.

Trust him to get you out of trouble with his ‘rock’ solid built - Why fear when The Rock is here. His large physique is enough to make anyone run away without a backward glance. Not to mention Dwayne’s fighting skills, which we all have witnessed during his pro-wrestling days, will no doubt come in handy when faced with a bear or a pirate.

Will provide enough entertainment and humour throughout the journey- Trust Dwayne to entertain you throughout the journey. Just like in Disney’s Moana where he managed to keep the entertainment quotient high with his various antics, and funny comments, we are sure that there will never be a dull moment with him as a guide.

Great companionship - For any experience to be fun and adventurous, what we need is a great companion. There is no doubt that Dwayne Johnson will ensure that the journey you embark on will not only be thrilling but also fun and worthwhile.

Join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as they explore the jungles of Amazon and embark on an adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise.