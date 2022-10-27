Why Was American Rapper Kanye West Shown The Door by Skechers Brand?

Los Angeles: On Wednesday, something happened at the Skechers LA corporate office, which the American rapper and songwriter Kanye West never imagined. The rapper, who recently sparked a controversy after me he made some anti-semitic rants, showed up at the Skechers office (American multinational footwear company) in Los Angeles. Instead of welcoming the rapper, the staff of the footwear brand escorted him out as he had made an “unannounced” visit to their office.

Issuing a statement, the footwear brand said the West visited their corporate office “unannounced and without invitation” and was also “engaged in unauthorised filming”.

Referring to West’s anti-semitic comments, the Skechers office said they do not have any intention to work with the rapper.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices,” the Deadline reported.

Earlier, Adidas, another footwear brand, snapped its business relationship with the popular rapper. Later, Balenciaga, CAA and Gap have also announced their separation from the West. Forbes has also announced that the American rapper is no longer on its glitzy list of world’s billionaires.

