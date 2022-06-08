Why Vignesh and Nayanthara Changed Wedding Venue From Tirupati To Mahabalipuram

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are all set to tie the knot on June 9 at Mahabalipuram near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were dating each other for the past 7 years. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat's marriage, everyone was looking forward to Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh enjoy an incredible fan following. Most of the fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh.

In a recent press meet, Vignesh has confirmed that he and Nayanthara are getting married on June 9 in the presence of family and close friends.Later he also explained why did they change their marriage venue from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram. Vignesh said that they have decided to get married in Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh but changed due to logistics issues and their families were unable to come to Tirupati. "We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram in Chennai," said Vignesh. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that was released in 2015.

The first time, when people noticed that both of them were in awe of each other is at SIIMA Awards. They have attended the event together. Nayanthara went to SIIMA to take award for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and during her speech, Nayanthara thanked Vignesh for believing in her and Vignesh said that Nayanthara is the best person he has met in life.