This Why Tollywood Actress Hema Quit Films

HYDERABAD: Popular Telugu character actress Hema has not been seen onscreen for quite a while. Her last appearance on the big screen was in Krish Jagarlamudi’s Konda Polam and during the Movie Artists Elections in 2021. After the event, the actress went on a long break.

Recently she was seen during the opening ceremony of an eatery where she was questioned about why she was not seen in movies by a YouTube channel. The actress was seen during the launch of comedian Kirak RP's Nellore Peddareddy Chapala Pulusu Hotel at Manikonda.

In response to the query the actress in her imitable style of talking stated that she had started a new business which turned out to be quite profitable. I have got used to leading a comfortable life and don’t feel the need to work hard now, she said laughing. However, she evaded the question of the business and said that when the time came she would reveal what the ‘profitable business was’.She told the anchor that she would tell-all in a personal interview with her and signed off with her signature smile.

The actress who started her career in the Television industry (Doordarshan) in Seetha Ramula Cinema Gola in 1993, acted in more than 250 films in Telugu, a few Tamil, and a Hindi film also. The talented actress also forayed into the OTT platform with the web series 3 Roses where she played the role of Esha Rebba’s mother.

The actress who has entertained audiences with her comedy forte and acted with senior actors like Brahmanadam, Naresh, and others also tried her hand in the Bigg Boss reality show and participated in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

Married to cameraman Syed Jaan, the couple have a daughter named Esha. Hema who is mostly seen in traditional looks and sari-clad on screen has also lost oodles of weight and is off late looking smart in western outfits off the screen and enjoying her break.