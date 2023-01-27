Why Tina Datta Was Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week in the next few weeks. The contestants are bringing controversial content to the show. Bigg Bsos 16 viewers are having a discussion on Twitter over contestants' performance and behavior in the tasks. The recent changes in the house are keeping the audience glued to their televisions. Tina and Shalin’s word war is still going on for the last one week. Well, it is worth mentioning that things have changed in the BB16 house since Bigg Boss announced the ticket to finale task.

In tonight’s episode, Farah Khan is replaced as the host of BB16 in the absence of Salman Khan. Colors Tv released the promo where we can see Farah Khan bashing Tina and Priyanka Chahar over their behaviour with Shalin. Well, the sources say that Tina Datta is eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are shocked by Tina’s elimination because Tina gave her best compared to Shalin. The report say that Tina Datta is in the bottom position and BB16 makers saved her last week by eliminating Soundarya via the contestants' decision. Even Tina Datta was willing to leave the house and requested BB16 makers for a violuntary exit last weekend. This might be one of the reasons for Bigg Boss 16 makers to eliminate Tina Datta from the house.