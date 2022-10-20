Why These Korean Got Exemption From Military Service

BTS members’ military enlistment has raised many questions like why are they not eligible for exemption, though they are doing a lot for their nation.

The South Korean government has stated that BTS members should serve the nation by taking part in mandatory military service in South Korea.

On a few occasions, few people were given exemptions from serving in the military.

Here are K-pop idols and artists who got exemptions and the reasons for their exemptions.

1. Park Hae Jin

The popular Korean actor who worked in several famous films like ‘My Love from the Star’ was given an exemption because he suffered from depression.

2. Uhm Hong Sik

The actor is known for Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with a bone tumour. So he was exempted from mandatory military service.

3. Jung Suk

The ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor was excused from military duty because he had no one to take care of his mother if he goes into military service.

4. Jung Ki- Suck aka Simon Dominic

The South Korean rapper was exempted from military service as he had an accident during childhood which damaged his eye.

5. Jung Woo Sung

The actor got an exemption from Korean military service because he couldn’t meet the academic requirements.

6. MC Kang Ho Dong was exempted from military service for exceeding the weight limit

7. MC, singer, and songwriter Kim Jin Pyo

Reason for exemption from military service: Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

8. MC Mong

In MC Mong’s case, he was initially exempted from mandatory military service because he lacked 12 molars. The Korean military service law stipulates that citizens who lose 9 molars will be exempted from military service. However, it was later discovered that MC Mong had purposely pulled out 12 teeth to avoid his service. The male singer had to appear in court, receive a prison sentence, and be ostracized until today.

9. Actor Jang Dong Gun

Reason for exemption from military service: Pneumothorax

10. Singer-songwriter Joo Young Hoon

Reason for exemption from military service: Pre-excitation syndrome in arrhythmia.

